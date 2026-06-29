1 person dead after house fire in Hobe Sound, State Fire Marshal investigating

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — One person died Monday afternoon in a house fire in Hobe Sound, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded just after 3 p.m. to a home in the 7000 block of Southeast Cactus Trail. When crews from Martin County Fire Rescue Station 32 arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from all doors and windows of the home.

1 person dead after house fire in Hobe Sound

Firefighters entered the house, located an unresponsive person, and removed them from the home. Paramedics treated the victim and transported them by ambulance to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Martin County Fire Rescue later confirmed the person died.

Stuart Fire Rescue also responded to assist under a mutual aid agreement.

The State Fire Marshal has been notified and is investigating the cause of the fire. Officials have not released the identity of the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WPTV for updates.



