Hit-and-Run water plant crash leaves Hobe Sound residents without water service

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — A driver crashed into a large pipe at the Hobe Sound/Osprey Water Plant and fled the scene, leaving many residents without water service or adequate water pressure, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

MCSO is still searching for the driver of the crash, which occurred around 9 p.m. A nearby resident reported hearing a loud crash and later observed a man sitting outside the damaged area.

"I messed up," the witness said the individual repeatedly stated before running from the scene.

Deputies are searching for a Hispanic male in his 20s with a neck tattoo who was wearing a white tank top.

It is unclear how long the water service interruption will last.

Anyone with information about the driver's whereabouts is asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office.