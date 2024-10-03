Harry and the Natives to remain open after outpouring of support

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — A Treasure Coast staple will now keep its doors open after announcing last week it would close after 72 years.

Harry and the Natives in Martin County said financial challenges resulting from the COVID pandemic led to its initial decision to close.

However, the amount of support received in the past week prompted owner Harry MacArthur to reconsider.

Hobe Sound This Treasure Coast staple is closing after 72 years Ethan Stein

MacArthur told WPTV’s Mello Styles on Thursday that customers reached out from near and far, including as distant as Thailand. He confirmed that the business will continue in its current location on southeast Federal Highway and hopes the community will come out to support them.

“We are going to restructure and put a new menu in," MacArthur said. "We’re going to put a four or five-person business board in to review the place, as it's clear I need improvement.”

He said he calls his customers and employees his friends and family and he wants to remain open for them more than anything else.