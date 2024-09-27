Popular restaurant Harry and the Natives announces it's closing after 72 years

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Harry and the Natives announced it's closing in October.

The restaurant had been serving people for more 70 years, according to owner Harry MacArthur. Customers told WPTV the restaurant was a popular location to take guests, with its charm deriving from funky sculptures, a plethora of signs and American food within a tiki hut along Federal Highway in Hobe Sound.

“It just yells Florida,” said Henry Paluszek. “…You can’t beat it. It’s just good, all-American food in an old Florida atmosphere.”

MacArthur said the restaurant faced a decrease in attendance after the COVID-19 pandemic, as food and labor costs increased.

“Those numbers don’t work because the food prices got higher, labor got higher, everything’s gone up and we don’t have it anymore,” he said.

MacArthur said he’s received texts and phone calls from various people sharing their disappointment with the decision. He also said Congressman Brian Mast, R-Fla., and conservative commentator Dan Bongino offered to host fundraisers for the restaurant.

People on social media pontificated the restaurant struggled due to MacArthur’s political stance making some customers feel uncomfortable.

WPTV’s Ethan Stein saw a cardboard cutout of the owner with Congressman Mast watching over tables, along with other political paraphernalia showing support for Republicans like Gov. Ron DeSantis and messages against Democrats like Joe Biden.

MacArthur said the amount of political materials “possibly” made customers feel uncomfortable, but said he was trying to encourage debate.

“Now we take everything away in this country,” he said. “If people don’t have an opinion. What type of man is he? You know what, that’s pretty much a spineless person, and who wants to be a spineless person? That’s a snake.”

In a Facebook post, MacArthur said the restaurant would be closing Oct. 12, "unless something happens."