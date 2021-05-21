Voluntary evacuation order lifted after 1,600-acre Tree Frog Wildfire closes northbound Interstate 95 in Indian River County

FELLSMERE, Fla. — A large and fast-growing wildfire fueled by dry, windy conditions in Fellsmere closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Indian River-Brevard County line Friday.

A voluntary evacuation order was lifted at around 7:45 p.m.

Southbound lanes were closed earlier but reopened just before 6 p.m.

Two northbound lanes reopened at the Fellsmere Exit at around 6:45 p.m.

The Florida Forest Service said the Tree Frog Wildfire is around 1,600 acres and is burning in the St. Sebastian River Preserve State Park.

Officials said the fire was 40 percent contained by 6:30 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the Florida Highway Patrol closed all north and southbound lanes of I-95, north of County Road 512 and south of Malabar Road, because of smoke.

Fire scene: Power lines between 107th Street and 109th Street. pic.twitter.com/0maicaSXaK — Fellsmere Police (@FellsmerePD) May 21, 2021

Southbound lanes have reopened at this time. https://t.co/5DgR3CyYGH — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) May 21, 2021

Fellsmere police tweeted just after 6 p.m. that northbound lanes were "closed until further notice."

Police said fire crews are still putting out hot spots, and there are small pockets of fire burning east of I-95 near mile marker 157.

SB I-95 is open. NB lanes are closed until further notice. Fire crews still holding the line at the power lines and are putting out hot spots from the power lines to the interstate between 103rd st and 109th St. Small pockets of fire still burn east of the interstate by the 157mm — Fellsmere Police (@FellsmerePD) May 21, 2021

"Because of the very little rain that we've been having over these past few weeks and because of the increased temperature, and now with the increased winds that we're having today, it's making this fire very hard to contain," said Miguel Nevarez with the Florida Forest Service.

Nevarez said the strong winds are picking up embers from the fire, blowing them around, and causing them to spark new fires elsewhere.

"We are worried that it's gonna continue to spread if these winds do not die down," Nevarez said.

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:

Florida Forest Service gives update on Indian River County brush fire

Crews from the Florida Forest Service and Indian River County Fire Rescue are battling the flames using brush trucks, dozers, and helicopters making water bucket drops.

Officials said there are no reports of any damage to buildings or other structures, and no one has been hurt.

Nevarez said thankfully, there are no homes or communities nearby. However, it's unclear for how long the interstate will be shut down.

"This is gonna be a project," Nevarez said. "This is gonna be working throughout the day. Hopefully we can get some sort of containment by the end of the night. But yeah, this is gonna be a while."

Fellsmere Police Chief Keith Touchberry said that because of the fire, voluntary evacuations are in place for the greater Fellsmere area from 97th Street to 109th Street, as well as everything east of Willow Street, which is 130th Avenue.

"The wind speed and the growth of the fire, it has jumped the power lines," Touchberry said.

Voluntary evacuation notice:



A voluntary evacuation notice is issued for the the following area:



East of Willow (130th Avenue) between 97th street and 109th Street.



VOLUNTARY ONLY AT THIS TIME pic.twitter.com/sjWclu82Qo — Fellsmere Police (@FellsmerePD) May 21, 2021

WPTV First Alert Meteorologist James Wieland expects the fire to grow rapidly on Friday because of our dry and windy conditions.

"This can really get out of hand very, very quickly with the amount of wind and dryness out there," Wieland said. "Our humidity is really low. The wind is sky high, and that means that fire is gonna grow quickly."

FIRE WEATHER FORECAST:

James Wieland fire weather forecast

Because of the I-95 closure, northbound traffic is being diverted off the 156 mile marker exit at County Road 512, and southbound traffic is being diverted off the 166 mile marker exit at St. John's Heritage Parkway.

"It’s been crazy. We’re just trying to go to Orlando. It’s just been kind of crazy. We just keep getting rerouted. So, hopefully we’ll get there," said Jupiter resident Christen Scott, who was caught in the traffic mess on Friday.

WILDFIRE: These are pictures are from the Fellsmere Police Department showing the Florida Forest Service chopper being refueled to fight the fire. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/OVdUw2zWYb — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) May 21, 2021

Nevarez said the cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.