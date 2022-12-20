Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Indian River CountyVero Beach

Actions

Vero Beach resident claims $2 million Florida Lottery ticket

Ticket purchased at Publix in Sebastian
Florida Lottery Haystack Invest Trust $2 million lottery winner
Florida Lottery
A 100X THE CASH scratch-off ticket purchased at Publix in Sebastian led to a $2 million top-prize win for the Haystack Trust of VeroBeach.
Florida Lottery Haystack Invest Trust $2 million lottery winner
Posted at 12:33 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 12:41:12-05

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced Monday that a 30-year-old Treasure Coast resident claimed a big prize.

Taylor Lubas, trustee of the Haystack Invest Irrevocable Trust, claimed a $2 million top prize from the FLORIDA 100X THE CASH scratch-off game.

The winnings were received as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.

MORE: Vero Beach man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

The winning ticket was purchased from a Publix grocery store, located at 1451 Sebastian Blvd. in Sebastian.

Officials said the retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.44. However, the chances of winning $2 million are 1-in-5,758,778.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Spelling Bee promo

Enroll your school today!