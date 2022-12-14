Vero Beach man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A Treasure Coast man has a few extra dollars to spend this holiday season.

Florida Lottery officials announced Wednesday that Girish Brahmbhatt, of Vero Beach, claimed a $1 million prize after playing the $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER scratch-off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

Brahmbhatt purchased his winning ticket from a Chevron gas station located at 20 43rd Avenue near Vero Beach.

Lottery officials said the retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-3.02. However, the chances of winning $1 million are 1-in-2,093,055.