Vero Beach business crafts Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory bracelets

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The women behind Glass Bottle Boutique in Vero Beach just created a special stack of bracelets after the Philadelphia Eagles took home a Super Bowl!

The newly-crafted bracelets show the phrases "BIRD GANG" - "PHILLY" - "SUPER BOWL" AND "CHAMPS."

The local small business experienced a boom in sales leading up to the big game. The owners beaded hundreds of bracelets in only about a week.

