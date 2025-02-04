Vero Beach duo crafting custom Eagles and Chiefs bracelets for the big game

VERO BEACH, Fla. — As fans gear up for the big game this Sunday, many are on the lookout for the perfect gear to cheer for the Eagles or Chiefs.

And two Vero Beach residents just might have what you need! Custom wristbands are gaining popularity across the nation, and the creative duo behind them is right here in our community.

WPTV's Mello Styles recently chatted with the owners of Glass Bottle Boutique to find out how their exciting venture began and how they’re managing the surge in orders.

Business is booming as the big game approaches, with Erin Hollander and Danielle Lewis crafting specialized wristbands for both the Eagles and Chiefs.

“We’ve made around 350 in just the last few days!” Hollander shared, highlighting the impressive volume of orders they’ve been processing.

Interestingly, most of these orders are not even coming from Florida.

“We’re getting a lot from Philly, New Jersey, and Kansas City, too," Lewis noted.

Thanks to word of mouth, their workshop has been bustling.

“We woke up to five new orders, and they just kept rolling in! We've been beading nonstop all weekend," Hollander said.

This marks the second year the duo has designed wristbands for teams competing in the big game. Lewis expressed her gratitude, saying, “It’s definitely been a blessing; we’re truly blown away.”

With the excitement building, Hollander anticipates that their wristbands will make it to New Orleans this weekend, sharing, “We know for a fact someone reached out to us —she’s going to the game and will be wearing her bracelet!”

Looking back six years, Hollander and Lewis never expected to reach such heights when they started making bracelets for their community. Now, their ambitions are turning into reality.

“We would love to have a storefront; that’s our ultimate goal," Hollander said.

The wristbands are available for $10 each and can be personalized to fit your style. Lewis even shared a fun message they received: “Someone asked us not to include Taylor Swift on any of their jewelry, wanting only KC without Taylor and Kelce!”

Surprisingly, Eagles fans seem to be the biggest customers right now. Lewis playfully urged, “Kansas City, come on, guys!”

Finally, when posed with the burning question of who they want to win the big game this Sunday, Lewis diplomatically replied, “I can see why both teams deserve to win.”

As for their production numbers, Hollander confirmed they’re on track to hit 600 wristbands for the big game, turning all those orders into a remarkable achievement for their business.