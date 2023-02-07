Residents concerned after plastic bags filled with antisemitic flyers left in Vero Beach neighborhood

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Another neighborhood has been hit with antisemitic flyers. This time it's up on the Treasure Coast in Vero Beach.

"Look at the flowers blooming, it's just beautiful," Paul said.

As Paul walked through his neighborhood pointing out to WPTV the beauty, he then discovers a baggie on the ground with a flyer in it. He said that's the unattractive of Vero Beach. He didn't want his last name revealed for fear of retaliation.

"We had a person visiting the house and when they went back out to their vehicle, they found these bags with pellets and this awful literature inside," he said.

Literature, he said, is preaching hate against Jewish people. He said it's unfortunate to see such hate in his neighborhood.

"I'm not Jewish but as soon as you start hating one group, when are you going to get around to my group," he said.

Paul said he filed a police report.

The baggie filled with antisemitic messages were found throughout the neighborhood and reported on Monday.

The Vero Beach Police Department said they received several calls from residents throughout the city. In a Facebook post Tuesday, they stated: "This is happening all over the United States. This is an active investigation, if you have received a bag dispose of it accordingly."

Jenni, who lives right across the street from Paul, didn't know one of the baggies was in her yard until it was pointed out to her.

"This is weird, and I would probably throw the corn in my compost," she said.

She said she doesn't have time to waste on stuff like this.

"I don't read it, I just throw it away," she said.

This isn't the first time something like this has happened in South Florida. There was a neighborhood in Boca Raton, where two people recently projected a Nazi sign on a building downtown West Palm Beach, and now this incident in Vero Beach.

Paul agreed with Jenni, the best thing to do is throw the bags away with all the other trash.