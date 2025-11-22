Former Eviction Task Force member describes dangers of serving notices after deputy killed

VERO BEACH FLA. — A quiet, upscale Vero Beach neighborhood was transformed into the center of a massive law enforcement response Friday after a routine eviction notice service escalated into tragedy.

Authorities spent hours investigating at the Bermuda Club Somerset Bay community, where bystanders say they watched swarms of deputies, tactical units, and a helicopter descend on the area.

“When the helicopter showed up, plus when the SWAT vehicle, that’s when I knew it was bad,” said neighbor Wes Gordon, who witnessed the response unfold.

Gordon said he was stunned to learn the situation began with deputies attempting to serve an eviction notice.

“That must have been the last thing that person could handle. And they just snapped,” he said.

Law enforcement expert Tim Miller, who previously served on an eviction team, told WPTV that the most routine aspects of police work, like serving eviction notices or conducting traffic stops, can often be the most dangerous.

“Things can change in a second,” Miller said. “You always go into an eviction with eyes wide open. These were seasoned officers... But it’s also very apparent that in today's world, gunfire erupts in quarter seconds or half seconds, and that's what occurred here.”

Miller called the incident “a tragedy beyond belief.” He emphasized that deputies like Deputy Mashkow step into harm’s way daily, fully aware of the risks.

“This reminds us of the high-cost law enforcement pays just to do their job,” he said. “When you lose a 25-year veteran that everybody respected, it has a huge impact on the department. Our support and prayers need to be with the families and the department during this difficult time.”

Miller added that moments like this highlight the importance of appreciating first responders who routinely put their lives on the line.

He said a simple thank you “means more than you realize.”

WPTV will continue to follow updates from investigators as more information becomes available.

MORE WPTV COVERAGE:

Region Indian River County 'She died a hero': Family members mourn deputy's death Ethan Stein