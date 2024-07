VERO BEACH, Fla. — An Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was involved in a shooting incident at 9490 108th Avenue, Vero Beach Florida.

The adult male suspect was pronounced deceased on scene and the Deputy was uninjured.

The names of everyone involved will be released at a later time.

The Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating the incident.

There will be a press conference held at 1:30pm today where Sheriff Flowers will give an update to the incident.