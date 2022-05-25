Watch
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Indian River CountyVero Beach

Actions

Coast Guard suspends search for missing Vero Beach boater

Dale Allan Hossfield disappeared May 18
Dale Hossfield, missing Vero Beach boater
U.S. Coast Guard
Dale Hossfield's 29-foot boat washed ashore on Melbourne Beach on May 18, 2022. Multiple agencies are searching for his whereabouts.
Dale Hossfield, missing Vero Beach boater
Posted at 12:16 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 12:16:44-04

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Officials announced Wednesday that the search for a 68-year-old boater who has been missing since last week has been suspended.

It was reported that Dale Allan Hossfield from Vero Beach left the Fort Pierce Inlet on May 18 at about 2 p.m.

His 29-foot boat washed ashore on Melbourne Beach that evening with the engines still running but no one was aboard.

The Coast Guard said they searched approximately 4,264 square miles — roughly the size of Connecticut — and searched for a total of 132 hours.

"We have made the difficult decision to suspend the search for Dale Hossfield," Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Delgado, Coast Guard Sector Miami search and rescue coordinator, said. "We extend our deepest condolences to Dale's family and friends during this difficult time."

Personnel with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioner and Brevard County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the search.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News