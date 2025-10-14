76-year-old Indian River Co. woman sentenced to 3 years in prison for DUI crash at Vero Beach Christmas parade

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A woman driving under the influence who crashed into a couple at a Christmas parade in Vero Beach nearly four years ago will spend the next three years in prison.

Court records show Susan Harvey, who is now 76, pleaded no contest and was adjudicated guilty as part of a plea deal.

Harvey crashed into the couple during the parade held on Dec. 4, 2021, along Ocean Drive.

Investigators said the victims, who were in their 90s, was struck from behind as they loaded chairs into the trunk of their car after the parade finished.

Harvey was found guilty of three counts: DUI manslaughter (leaving the scene), DUI, leaving the scene of an accident with injury.