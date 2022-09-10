Watch Now
2 people shot in Vero Beach, shooting suspect in custody

Shooting happened at around 4 a.m. Saturday
A woman and her boyfriend were shot early Saturday morning in Vero Beach and the shooting suspect is in custody.
Posted at 3:55 PM, Sep 10, 2022
VERO BEACH, Fla. — A couple was shot early Saturday morning in Vero Beach and the shooting suspect is in custody.

At around 4 a.m., a woman who works at the Parc24 Office complex was walking to her car with her boyfriend.

The couple say a white man, later identified as Aaron Paul Bishop, 61, pulled up to the parking lot and shot at them.

Both victims were taken to Lawnwood Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The woman remains at the hospital in stable condition and her boyfriend has already been released.

According to Vero Beach Police, Bishop has a lengthy criminal history filled with misdemeanor and traffic violations.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

