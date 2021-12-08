Vero Beach man accused of burning home down using blowtorch

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A Vero Beach man is accused of pouring fuel on a property and setting a home on fire with a blowtorch, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said witnesses identified Travis Tanner Pippin, 36, as the person who burned down a house Tuesday afternoon on Caribbean Circle.

A dog that was inside the home was rescued from the blaze. Deputies said Pippin knew the dog was in the home when the fire was started.

Officials said photos and video captured the arson taking place.

The house was a total loss, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said Pippin is known to the owners of the home. A motive for the arson has not been released.

He faces charges of arson of a structure, cruelty to animals, trespass on property and resisting arrest without violence.

Pippin is being held on a $75,000 bond.

If anyone has additional photos or videos of the incident, call the sheriff's office at (772) 978-6803.

