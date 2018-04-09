Vero Beach HS band invited to march in London

VERO BEACH, HS - While we're only a few months into 2018, a group of local high school students can't wait to turn the calendar.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Carnegie Hall are just two of the national stages where the Vero Beach High School Fighting Indians band has performed. But now, they're getting the chance to go international.

Monday, the former Lord Mayor of the City of Westminster is offering a spot in the London New Year's Day Parade.

“They love the marching bands because as you say it’s something unique that we don’t have in England," said Councillor Steve Summers.

It would be the bands biggest audience ever. 600-thousand plus lining the streets, plus a global television audience.

"It shows that we’re always growing. We’ve still been growing and we get to broaden our horizons," said drum major Colin Rhodes.

The next step is fundraising. It’s going to cost about $3,300 per student and up to 100 students will be making the trip.

The Live Like Cole Foundation, presenting a check for $5,000 Monday to get the ball rolling for this unique opportunity.

“The band is almost 90-years-old, it’s one of the oldest bands in Florida and this will be the first time the band will ever go overseas," said VBHS Director of Bands Page Howell.