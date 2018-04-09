Help the Vero Beach High School band go to London

VERO BEACH, Fla. - The Vero Beach High School band is heading to London to march in the city's 2019 New Year's Day parade!

The band is expected to receive an official invitation Monday morning.

The parade will have half a million spectators, and three million viewers on television.

It will be the biggest audience in the band's history, but the students need help paying for the trip.

Click here to make a donation or text "GIVE" to (772) 539-4248.