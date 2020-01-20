INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old man, believed to be a Vero Beach High School student, is under arrest for first-degree murder after a deadly shooting in Indian River County over the weekend, authorities say.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Camden Stukins fired at least two shots into a vehicle during a drug deal in the parking lot of a BP gas station, located at Oslo Road and SW 20th Avenue, around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff's office said detectives believe Stukins is a senior at Vero Beach High School.

The sheriff's office said five people were in the vehicle, and three of them are believed to be students at Vero Beach High School as well.

The lone person killed has been identified as 20-year-old Carltravious Jones of Vero Beach.

In addition, a female is in critical condition at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce, authorities said.

Following the shooting, the car that was shot sped away from the gas station and crashed into two other vehicles.

The School District of Indian River County said Vero Beach High School will have a crisis management team team on campus on Tuesday to provide support to students and faculty.

Stukins was booked into the Indian River County Jail around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

Stukins is facing a variety of charges including first-degree murder, marijuana possession with intent to deliver, and attempted murder. He's being held on no bond.

We are aware of the tragic incident that occurred last night involving some of our current and past students. Our crisis management team will be on campuses at VBHS and ACE to receive students and teachers, tomorrow morning. Our heartfelt condolences go out to all affected. — Indian River Schools (@IRCSchools) January 20, 2020