Suspect in custody after woman's body found lying along US Highway 1 in Sebastian

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Thursday after a woman's body was found last week along a road in Sebastian, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Drew Leibrock, 52, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident with death and tampering with evidence in the case.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was found dead early Friday morning in the 10300 block of U.S. Highway 1 after deputies said they received a call from a passer-by at about 3 a.m.

Investigators said Leibrock and the victim were involved in an ongoing domestic dispute on Thursday night that continued through the early morning hours of Friday.

They said both Leibrock and the victim were drinking alcoholic beverages throughout the night.

According to Leibrock, he left his residence in Sebastian in his vehicle in an attempt to defuse the dispute. The sheriff's office said Leibrock then drove himself to Whispering Palm Mobile Home Community where he planned to sleep in his vehicle.

The victim allegedly followed Leibrock to his location and exited her vehicle to confront him and continue the dispute. Investigators said the victim then struck the outside of his vehicle multiple times and refused to leave.

As Leibrock began driving his vehicle away, investigators said he struck and ran over the victim.

Leibrock fled the scene and did not report the incident.

Detectives said they identified Leibrock within hours of locating the victim and located him shortly thereafter in Palm Bay.

An arrest warrant was finalized Thursday and Leibrock was arrested without incident.

The sheriff's office said more than 12 million people are affected by domestic violence each year, and one in four women experience severe intimate partner physical violence.

If you know someone experiencing domestic violence, you can contact local law enforcement and report the incident.

You can also contact SafeSpace using their 24-hour crisis hotline at (772) 288-7023.