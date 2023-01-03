Woman found dead on US Highway 1 in Sebastian was run over by partner, deputies say

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is releasing new details in the investigation of a woman who was found dead U.S. Highway 1 in Sebastian.

The discovery was made early Friday morning in the 10300 block of U.S. Highway 1 after deputies said they received a call from a passer-by at about 3 a.m.

The body of a woman was found in front of the Whispering Palms Mobile Home Park in Sebastian.

Deputies said she had been run over by a man the sheriff’s office describes as an intimate partner.

The pair ended up here in separate vehicles after a domestic argument, according to deputies.

No arrests yet, but detectives in Indian River County said they know who they’re looking for in connection with the homicide.

"There will be an arrest made, we’re very confident in that. It will be coming," Lt. Joe Abollo said. "There are some things that have to be sent to forensics and some things that have to be sent to the prosecutor.”

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s. They have not released his name, because he’s a flight risk.

This case has the sheriff’s office reminding anyone involved in a toxic relationship to seek help from local nonprofits, like Safespace.