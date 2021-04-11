Watch
Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Lightning Alert issued for Indian River County

Posted at 2:17 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 14:35:34-04

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A Lightning Alert has been issued for Indian River County as of 1:40 p.m.

The public is urged to find safe shelter in a nearby building.

Please stay away from any sources of water and metal objects.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has also been issued for Indian River County until 3 p.m.

At 1:55 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located near Malabar moving southeast at 20 mph with 60 mph wind gusts.

Locations impacted by the warning include Palm Bay, Sebastian, Vero Beach, Fellsmere and Indian River Shores.

