Andrew Coffee IV found not guilty of murder, attempted murder in Indian River County SWAT raid

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — An Indian River County man on trial after a deadly 2017 SWAT raid in Gifford was found not guilty on five charges Friday.

Andrew Coffee IV was charged with the death of his 21-year-old girlfriend, and three counts of attempted murder of law enforcement after the raid led to an exchange of gunfire.

Coffee IV fired at a SWAT team conducting a search warrant four years ago at a home in Gifford.

His girlfriend, Alteria Woods, who was also at the home, was shot 10 times and died during the gunfire.

A grand jury previously exonerated the officer and deputies who fired their weapons during the incident.

