150-acre wildfire closes portion of I-95 in Indian River County

FELLSMERE, Fla. — A wildfire has closed a stretch of Interstate 95 near Fellsmere Road.

The Fellsmere Police Department said Friday the fire is estimated to be 150 acres in size at this time.

The Florida Highway Patrol has closed northbound lanes of I-95 north of County Road 512 and south of Malabar Road because of smoke.

Both north and southbound traffic on I-95 was being re-routed.

Fellsmere-area residents can expect bypass traffic to travel through Fellsmere on CR512, Broadway, South Carolina Avenue, and CR507 (Babcock) until further notice.