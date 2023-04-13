Watch Now
Wig-wearing Riviera Beach man arrested in West Palm Beach bank robbery

Saeed Jamal Brown faces federal charges
Saeed Jamal Brown of Riviera Beach was arrested in connection with the robbery of a PNC bank in downtown West Palm Beach on April 12, 2023.
Posted at 6:10 PM, Apr 13, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man that police said was toting a broom and wearing a wig when a bank was robbed in downtown West Palm Beach is now in custody.

West Palm Beach police and FBI agents said the suspect, Saeed Jamal Brown, 47, was taken into custody at his Riviera Beach apartment early Thursday morning.

The robbery occurred just before 11 a.m. Wednesday at PNC bank located at 218 Datura St.

Officers said the suspect was armed with a handgun, wearing a lime-green landscaper-style shirt and hat, holding a broom and dustpan and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The robber was also wearing a medical-stye facemask and gloves.

Police said Brown ordered the lone customer in the bank to "sit down" and demanded money from a teller at gunpoint. No one in the bank was injured.

With the help of the FBI and Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, the getaway vehicle was located Wednesday evening in Riviera Beach. They later identified Brown as a suspect.

Surveillance was conducted and Brown surrendered and was taken into custody outside of his apartment around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

When they were interviewed, police said Brown admitted to detectives that he had concocted the disguise to blend in.

Police said Brown, a convicted felon, was booked at the main Palm Beach Sheriff's Office jail and faces federal charges.

