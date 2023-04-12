Watch Now
PNC Bank robbed in downtown West Palm Beach

Several streets closed as officers search for robber, police department says
Posted at 11:46 AM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 11:51:43-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police on Wednesday are searching for the person who robbed a PNC Bank downtown, authorities said.

A police department spokesperson said officers responded to the bank, located at 218 Datura Street, just before 11 a.m.

Details of the robbery have not yet been released. However, police said no one was hurt.

Officers have blocked off the front of the bank with crime scene tape and closed several streets near the property as they use K9s to search for the robber.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

