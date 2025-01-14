Why hasn't West Palm Beach found a new police chief?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's been over three months since West Palm Beach Mayor Kieth James fired now former Chief of Police Frank Adderly, and although a "national search" was promised soon after to find a new chief, records are showing that no contract has been signed with a search firm or consultant.

This is a concern to locals including Ricky Aiken, founder of Inner City Innovators, a non-profit dedicated to decreasing gun violence in young men. Aiken says the lack of a timeline is frustrating and creating a vacuum of leadership.

"It shows a lack of organization," Aiken said. "I think our police force is super important if you ask any resident, so the fact that we could go so long without any update on who is going to be filling that seat, that should be a cause for concern."

WPTV Reporter Ethan Stein contacted the city to understand why no timeline has been given, and if they would be conducting a national search or hire an employee internally.

A city spokesperson said the mayor had "nothing to add" and directed us to his speech after firing the police chief in October.

Documents James asked newly hired Deputy Chief of Police Tony Shearer to review operating procedures for managing and monitoring overtime as well as review officer extra duty detail assignments. Both are listed as "top priorities" in an offer lette received after a public records request.

Shearer, a retired FBI agent, was officially hired one day before Adderley was fired, as part of a "public safety initiative" announcement. There are no documents showing Shearer applied for the position.

Shearer will make $194,210, according to his contract with the city of West Palm Beach. The amount is more than Adderley made with the city. Shearer is also eligible for a 5% raise after the first six months.

WPTV attempted to speak with Shearer and Interim Chief Tony Araujo at a press conference last week but declined to comment on if they or any other officers had any interest in being chief.