West Palm police body cam footage shows intense moments leading to reckless driver arrest

The West Palm Beach Police Department has released body cam footage that shows what led to the arrest of 21-year-old Jailen Tyree Lewis Sunday afternoon.

It unfolded at the intersection of Spruce Street and 20th Street. According to police, Lewis was driving recklessly and ran a stop sign before getting pulled over by police.

WPTV's Zitlali Solache spoke with neighbors off-camera, who witnessed the incident.

They say a holiday outreach at a church was underway when Lewis nearly ran over a guest.

“He was jeopardizing residents' safety by driving recklessly on city streets almost striking a pedestrian crossing the road,” shared WPBPD spokesperson Mike Jachles.

Video shows Lewis refusing to get out his car and fighting police.

WATCH: Body cam footage of West Palm Beach Police encounter with Jailen Tyree Lewis:

Body cam footage: Jailen Tyree Lewis

“Turn the car off. Turn the car off!” officers shouted.

Lewis proceeded to slam the door and drive off.

“He’s got a gun! He’s got a gun!,” shouted officers as they pointed their guns at Lewis after he's seen almost hitting an officer with his car.

“During the traffic stop, the driver was shuffling and moving around in his car when officers say that he had a gun in his waistband,” stated Jachles.

Police add Lewis hit an officer's car and then hit another parked officer’s car before speeding away.

Caleb Holder, WPTV Mike Jachles, WPBPD spokesperson describes the scene to WPTV.

Police also discovered Lewis did not have a driver’s license on him.

About an hour later, officers spotted Lewis' car and arrested him as he walked out of his apartment.

“The good thing to come out of this is, we got the bad guy. Nobody was injured," stated Jachles. "No shots were fired, there was no pursuit.”

Lewis is facing several felony charges including aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated fleeing or eluding police, and carrying a concealed firearm during the commission of a felony. A pistol was also taken in for evidence.

“This suspect determined his consequences," stated Jachles.