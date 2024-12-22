West Palm Beach man facing multiple felonies after almost hitting officer, crashing into 2 cars

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 21-year-old West Palm Beach man is facing multiple felony charges after driving recklessly and almost hitting a pedestrian, almost hitting a police officer and crashing into two police cars.

According to West Palm Beach Police (WPBPD), police stopped a Nissan Altima at around 1:15 p.m. Saturday after the driver ran a stop sign at Spruce Avenue and 20th Street and almost hit a pedestrian.

After being pulled over, the driver, Jailen Tyree Lewis, said he did not have a license, and police saw a gun in his waistband. After refusing to get out of the car and fighting with the officer, Lewis slammed his door and accelerated his car toward another officer who had to jump out of the path of the car to avoid being hit.

Police say the Lewis then hit another officer's car before hitting a parked patrol car and continuing north on Spruce Avenue.

Officers spotted Lewis' unoccupied car at around 2 p.m. and arrested him after he walked out of his apartment. A 9-millimeter pistol was recovered and taken for evidence.

Lewis now faces felony charges including aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated fleeing or eluding police and carrying a concealed firearm during the commission of a felony. He was given citations for reckless driving, driving without a license, failing to stop at a stop sign and leaving the scene of a crash with damage.