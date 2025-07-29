Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
West Palm Beach restaurant Konro removed from 2025 Michelin Guide

The restaurant is now closed, and its co-owner is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach restaurant that received a Michelin star has been removed from the Florida Michelin Guide.

Konro received one Michelin star in April, marking the first time a Palm Beach County restaurant earned such a designation.

The intimate fine dining establishment on Park Place is currently marked as closed, and its website is gone. Konro's entry in the Michelin Guide is also gone.

A Michelin Guide spokesperson confirmed to WPTV that it was removed, saying: "The team keeps the selections up to date and given the restaurant is currently closed, it has been removed from the selection."

Konro was run by chefs Jacob and Nadia Bickelhaupt. The restaurant's closure came not long after Jacob Bickelhaupt was arrested in June and charged with attempted second-degree murder and false imprisonment.

Jacob Bickelhaupt mugshot

West Palm Beach

Chef faces attempted murder charge after attack

Scott Sutton

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His wife was allegedly attacked for two hours, and was later found having a seizure at the Palm Beach International Airport. She was treated for brain bleed at the hospital.

