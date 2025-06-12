West Palm Beach chef Jacob Bickelhaupt faces attempted murder charge

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach chef is now facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly attacking and severely beating a family member.

Jacob Bickelhaupt was arrested and booked at the Palm Beach County jail on June 2.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim was attacked for two hours.

Police said the victim was ultimately found having a seizure at a ticket counter at the Palm Beach International Airport.

The affidavit said that after being taken to the hospital, medical staff treated the victim for bleeding on the brain.

Since his arrest earlier this month, Bickelhaupt's charges were upgraded to attempted second-degree murder and false imprisonment.

Bickelhaupt has pleaded not guilty.

Online jail records show he is being held without bond. He is scheduled to appear before a judge on Friday.