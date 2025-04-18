Konro, Palm Beach Meats earn spots in Michelin Guide

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two restaurants in West Palm Beach earned top spots in this year's Michelin Guide Florida selection.

Konro contemporary cuisine earned one Michelin star, which identifies establishments serving exceptional cuisine that’s "rich in flavor, remarkably executed and infused with the personality of a talented chef." This is the first time a restaurant in Palm Beach County has earned a Michelin star.

Palm Beach Meats made the list of Bib Gourmand restaurants—a designation that recognizes eateries that offer "great quality food at a great value."

Jacob Bickelhaupt/Konro

The guide was announced Thursday evening at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at the Walt Disney World Resort, Michelin said.

Bold cooking takes center stage at Konro that includes an intimate, fine dining experience with a 10-14 course tasting menu of Japanese ingredients, the restaurant said on its website. Chef Jacob Bickelhaupt's creativity is displayed in dishes like barley risotto with enoki mushrooms, caramelized crispy fried onions, and black truffle shavings, served in a golden egg. Other dishes include binchotan grilled Wagyu in a house-made soy sauce with a poached carrot dotted with celery root and brown butter purée and a beautiful bowl of coconut and passion fruit sherbet with shortbread cookie crumble.

Alex Gonzalez/Palm Beach Meats Palm Beach Meats earns spot on Bib Gourmand list for "good quality food for a good value."

Palm Beach Meats specializes in Wagyu and serves as a butcher shop, restaurant and gourmet market. The family-owned company has monthly events and two locations in Florida. They pride themselves in being Florida’s only all-Wagyu retail shop and restaurant, offering a unique blend of fast-casual dining and retail sales of Wagyu cuts from Japan, Australia and the U.S.

Michelin said it is recognized globally for excellence and quality and its guide offers a selection of world-class restaurants.