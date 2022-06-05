West Palm Beach police seek suspect who made shooting threat video

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are looking to identify a suspect with a gun who made online threats to shoot people at a public event.

Police obtained information Sunday, June 5, 2022, that a Black male approximately 15-25 years old, made a video online threat with a gun to shoot people at the Pride on the Block event in downtown West Palm Beach.

The suspect in the video is described as a light-to-medium skinned Black male with medium length dreads, wearing a zip-up long-sleeve shirt with black bottom and red top and arms.

During the video, the suspect wielded a handgun and claimed to be a Palm Beach County resident.

West Palm Beach police are maintaining an appropriate response of uniformed and plainclothes officers and SWAT team members at the event to ensure the safety of everyone.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900.