West Palm Beach police locate vehicle, person of interest in fatal hit-and-run

Ronaldo Hernandez-Velasquez remembered as 'shy, very noble'
A family is mourning the loss of a 27-year-old Riviera Beach man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Sunday night in West Palm Beach.
Ronaldo Hernandez-Velasquez was hit and killed in West Palm Beach on Nov. 17, 2024.
Olga Hernandez was close to tears Tuesday recalling the moment she found out her brother was killed.

"They were in shock," a family friend said through a translator. "They didn't expect this. They started crying. There's nothing else to do but cry."

West Palm Beach police said Ronaldo Hernandez-Velasquez, 27, of Riviera Beach, was hit and killed just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday while crossing Broadway at 40th Street.

Investigators said he was hit by an SUV heading south. A Toyota Camry behind the SUV also hit him.

"The driver of the Toyota Camry stopped, stayed on scene, but the driver that struck the pedestrian just kept on going," West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said.

The police department said Hernandez-Velasquez was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center but died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Olga Hernandez speaks about the loss of her brother in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Nov. 17, 2024.
"The medics we're doing everything that they could and from there they couldn't save them," Olga Hernandez's translator said.

Investigators said Hernandez-Velasquez was hit by a black-over-tan SUV. Police said they have the vehicle and a person of interest in the case with charges pending.

Olga said her brother was a quiet man who loved his family, describing him as "very shy, very noble."

