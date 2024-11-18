West Palm Beach Police searching for driver in hit-and-run killing 27-year-old Riviera Beach man

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD) is seeking information on a hit-and-run that killed a Riviera Beach man in West Palm Beach Sunday night.

According to WPBPD, 27-year-old Ronaldo Hernandez-Velasquez was crossing Broadway Avenue at 40th Street just after 9:30 p.m. when he was struck by an SUV. A Toyota Camry that was behind the SUV also stuck the man but remained on the scene.

Velasquez died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The driver of the Camry will not face any charges. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending against the SUV driver.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.