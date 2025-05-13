West Palm Beach police investigating 3 fatal drug overdoses that occurred on same day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police issued an urgent warning following three fatal drug overdoses that occurred within hours of each other on Monday.

Detectives are investigating the source of the lethal drugs involved in the deaths. According to police, the three overdose incidents took place in close proximity: one near the north end of the city, another near the airport, and a third downtown.

An undercover detective in the Narcotics Division, who requested anonymity for security reasons, confirmed the troubling rise of drug activity in the area.

WPTV's Kayla McDermott asked, “Would you consider West Palm Beach, we're in a crisis with the drugs at the moment, with opioids?”

"I would," he said.

The detective noted that fentanyl remains a significant concern among the range of drugs found in the city. While it is too early to determine the specific drug that caused the recent overdoses, he emphasized the urgency of the situation.

Staci Katz, co-founder of the nonprofit organization Our Two Sons, which supports individuals struggling with addiction, expressed her alarm over the spike in overdose incidents.

“Three is horrific. One is horrific. This, you know, this is a pandemic,” she said.

Katz has noticed an increasing number of people seeking help for addiction, a reality that hits close to home for her, as her own son has faced addiction challenges.

“It hits me really hard in my stomach. I don’t know that I even need to know any of the specifics. They’re not here anymore,” she lamented.

The recent fatalities have also struck a chord with detectives. The undercover officer noted, “It provides the fire to keep going. If we slow down, we're giving the advantage back to the streets.”

Police are working diligently to track down both the dealer and the supplier linked to these drugs, utilizing tips from the community, collaborating with Crime Stoppers, and employing undercover operations.

As the investigation unfolds, the West Palm Beach community remains on alert in the wake of this alarming increase in drug-related fatalities.