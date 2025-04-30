'Gage's Law' signed by DeSantis, mandating fentanyl testing in suspected overdoses

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A bill that requires hospitals to perform tests for fentanyl in cases of suspected overdoses or poisoning was signed Tuesday by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The bill, sponsored by State Senator Tina Polsky (D) of Boca Raton and State Representative Rita Harris (D) of Orlando, is known as "Gage's Law" in memory of Gage Austin Taylor, who died in 2022 after unknowingly consuming a substance laced with fentanyl.

"Fentanyl is a plague on our communities, but with Gage’s Law, we have taken the next step in the fight against it,” Polsky wrote in a statement. “I am grateful to see this bill signed into law today, knowing that it will help so many families.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Florida has the second-most drug-related deaths in the country.

"I am grateful that this bill has been signed and to all those who have helped turn tragedy into action,” Harris said in a statement. “As part of state statute, Gage’s Law will save lives."

The bill will go into effect July 1.