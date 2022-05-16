Watch
West Palm Beach police investigate vehicle break-ins at hotel parking lots

Incidents occur at Metrocentre Boulevard, 45th Street
West Palm Beach police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins over the weekend.
Parking lot at Homewood Suites by Hilton West Palm Beach, May 16, 2022
Posted at 4:44 PM, May 16, 2022
The latest happened overnight in the parking lots of hotels off Metrocentre Boulevard and 45th Street.

This comes after a separate string of break-ins that happened early Sunday morning at the Vedado Park neighborhood near Southern Boulevard.

In each case, multiple vehicles were broken into.

Investigators said you should never leave valuables in their vehicles.

Police also warn that you should never leave a gun in your car, whether it's locked or not.

So far there are no arrests in the case.

Police urge anyone with information in these cases to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

