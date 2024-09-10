West Palm Beach Police Department mourns loss of 'dedicated' officer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department said an officer died Tuesday morning at a local hospital following medical complications.

Police spokesman Mike Jachles identified the officer as Jeremy Boykins, 29, a two-year veteran of the department.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news of Officer Jeremy Boykins' passing this morning," West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley said in a statement. "Jeremy was not only a dedicated officer, but also a beloved friend and colleague to many of us."

Jachles said Boykins, a West Palm Beach resident, fell ill during Emergency Field Force tryouts and was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center. He underwent surgery Monday night but died early Tuesday morning.

"During this difficult time, we ask that you keep Jeremy's family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers," Adderley said.

Police said Boykins was hired May 2, 2022, and began his service in road patrol. In March 2024, he was assigned to the Bike Patrol Unit.

He was a recipient of the Anthony Testa Tactical Lifesaving Award for his actions in saving a gunshot victim on Dec. 29, 2022. During his service, Boykins also received three certificates of commendation and a certificate of appreciation.

Boykins is survived by his wife and two children. Funeral services and arrangements are pending.