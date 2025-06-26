West Palm Beach Police Department has 19 vacancies. What they're doing to bolster recruitment

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The recent firing of seven officers linked to a crash that killed a mother and her pregnant daughter nearly a year ago has highlighted recruitment challenges within the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Currently, the department has almost 20 vacancies. However, seven new officers are set to join the force next month.

Incentives offered to bolster police recruitment at West Palm Beach police department

The department is actively seeking certified officers with experience to fill an additional 12 positions, which a spokesperson for the department clarified includes "current and future staffing" predicted for the force.

Officer Demetrius Latham, who joined the West Palm Beach Police Department three years ago after leaving a job in the Midwest, expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunities available.

"I became a field trainer. I'm on the Honor Guard, on the SWAT team," Latham said.

He emphasized the diverse career paths available within the department.

"You can become homicide (investigator). You can get into violent crime, property crime," Latham said. "There's just a ton of different things that you can do."

To bolster recruitment efforts, the department is utilizing recruitment videos and offering hiring incentives.

Latham noted that the agency is offering $5,000 for individuals coming from out of state, as well as higher starting pay for certified officers, which ranges from $73,000 to nearly $90,000.

Despite these efforts, staffing levels remain about the same as last year, when reports highlighted low morale and staffing struggles. Currently, the department has 19 vacancies, but the addition of seven new officers next month is expected to provide some relief.

Latham acknowledged the difficulties of serving in a department with limited staff.

"It might only be you and one other person," Latham said. "That creates just a lot of stress in and of itself."

Nonetheless, he remains optimistic about the future of the department.

"I stay here because I'm able to make a difference. I think that's the greatest benefit that I have from being a part of this agency," Latham concluded.