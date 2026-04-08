West Palm Beach neighbors battle construction parking as luxury development overwhelms historic streets

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Residents of West Palm Beach's historic Mango Promenade neighborhood say ongoing luxury development construction is destroying their century-old community with overwhelming parking and traffic problems that city officials have failed to address despite months of complaints.

Construction vehicles flood residential streets

Cynthia McAllister, who lives in the Mango Promenade community just south of downtown West Palm Beach, said construction workers from nearby luxury development projects are parking throughout her neighborhood's narrow, century-old streets.

"For years now, we have had a problem," McAllister told WPTV. "It's not built for these massive vehicles."

Andrew Scharf, another Mango Promenade resident, said the parking overflow creates dangerous conditions for neighbors trying to access their own driveways.

"We have a lot of construction workers parking here," Scharf said. "Our cars can't get in and out of our driveway safely."

Safety concerns mount as development accelerates

The residential parking crisis has created multiple safety hazards, according to residents. McAllister said blocked driveways force drivers to back out onto busy Dixie Highway, while speeding construction vehicles navigate streets too narrow for large trucks.

"Cars whizzing all over the place," Scharf said. "Really lucky nothing bad has happened."

When cars meet head-to-head on the narrow streets, drivers must reverse to wider areas to pass, creating additional traffic backups and safety risks.

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Petition signed by 80% of homeowners goes nowhere

McAllister said more than 80% of Mango Promenade homeowners signed a petition requesting resident-only parking or no parking restrictions on their streets. However, the petition was denied by West Palm Beach city officials after months of delays.

"We've been begging, we've been screaming to see resident-only parking on our street, or even no parking," McAllister said. "It's been a process of stalling from the city ever since."

McAllister said she received no response from the city for months, and when she followed up, officials told her the parking request had been denied without explanation.

Why this matters for growing communities

As West Palm Beach experiences unprecedented development growth, the Mango Promenade situation highlights broader challenges facing established neighborhoods throughout South Florida.

Historic communities are struggling to maintain their character and livability while accommodating the infrastructure demands of luxury development projects that bring jobs and tax revenue but strain existing residential areas.

City responds with policy explanations

The city of West Palm Beach provided a statement acknowledging development creates "temporary challenges for surrounding neighborhoods, including increased parking demand."

City officials said they "take residents' concerns seriously" and work to "balance neighborhood access with broader community needs through planning, enforcement, and mobility strategies."

According to the city statement, Residential Parking Permit requests "are evaluated using objective, data-driven criteria in City Code to ensure fairness and consistency. Eligibility is based on documented, recurring interference from non-residential vehicles."

The city confirmed that while many construction projects include shuttle services for workers, "there may be instances where subcontractors or independent contractors are not utilizing those services and are instead parking in nearby neighborhoods."

One-way street proposal offers potential relief

On April 1, West Palm Beach proposed converting Vallette Way and nearby Croton Way into one-way streets to help manage traffic flow through the historic neighborhood.

"The city, I really hope, does something," Scharf said.

McAllister said the community has waited too long for action from city officials.

"It's been a long time coming," McAllister said. "We're a very special little neighborhood, which needs to be preserved and not destroyed, and we're not typical of an urban downtown environment. And we're valuable, we're rare."

The proposed one-way street changes would require city commission approval and could take several months to implement if approved.

FULL STATEMENT FROM CITY:

The City of West Palm Beach recognizes that ongoing development can create temporary challenges for surrounding neighborhoods, including increased parking demand, and we take residents’ concerns seriously. Public streets are a shared resource, and as the City grows, demand for on-street parking will fluctuate, particularly in areas experiencing significant investment.



The City works to balance neighborhood access with broader community needs through planning, enforcement, and mobility strategies. For major projects, conditions of approval may include construction management measures, off-site parking, and, in some cases, shuttle operations. Staff monitors compliance and works with developers to address issues and minimize impacts.



Residential Parking Permit (RPP) requests are evaluated using objective, data-driven criteria in City Code to ensure fairness and consistency. Eligibility is based on documented, recurring interference from non-residential vehicles.



We remain committed to working with residents and partners to address concerns and support neighborhood quality of life as the City continues to grow.



To answer your question, there is no agreement with the City to shuttle workers. In some cases, individual projects have included shuttling as part of their construction parking management plans submitted to the City. We have confirmed that many workers are being transported via off-site parking and shuttles; however, there may be instances where subcontractors or independent contractors are not utilizing those services and are instead parking in nearby neighborhoods. When identified, the City addresses these issues directly with developers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.