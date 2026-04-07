Palm Beach County residents struggle to buy homes as luxury developments drive up housing costs

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As Palm Beach County experiences a boom in high-end development, local residents are struggling to buy homes due to rising costs.

But one local organization is working to close the housing gap.

WATCH: Local program helps Palm Beach County residents buy homes

How a local program helps Palm Beach County residents buy homes

Luxury towers and high-end condo buildings are driving up housing costs, widening the gap between those who can afford homes and those who cannot.

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James told me he recognizes the issue.

"I can't afford to live in them. Most people who are historically residents of West Palm Beach probably can’t," James said.

India and Obrien Edwards, a couple from Riviera Beach, spent nearly 10 years unable to find a house in the city where they grew up.

"The housing market from 2018 until now, increased by 50%. It was not so great," Obrien Edwards said.

"Oh, my goodness, it was ridiculous," India Edwards said.

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The couple turned to Community Partners of South Florida, a "one-stop shop" in West Palm Beach.

"We have a comprehensive housing program that offers personalized credit and budgeting counseling," Ana Lopez said.

Lopez said the organization recently received over 150 inquiries from people struggling to find housing. The program helps families who make too much to qualify for subsidized housing but cannot afford luxury developments. Clientele incomes range from $25,000 to $187,000 a year.

Across the county, houses are currently selling for an average of close to $700,000. Lopez is working to get families into homes priced between $200,000 and $390,000 by offering debt reduction, down payment assistance and mission-driven loans.

"These down payment assistance that come from the county or from the city, they do dry up real quickly. Our lender partners, they have within their organization some type of down payment assistance that do assist our clients," Lopez said.

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The Edwards family took advantage of the help to secure a home.

"We would not be in our house right now if we did not turn to Community Partners. They really help you evaluate all your finances," India Edwards said.

While the Edwards family found success, many more residents are still searching for homes.

"Don't give up. Start with Community Partners. There are resources for middle-class families," India Edwards said.

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