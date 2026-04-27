West Palm Beach mayor Keith James pauses proposed downtown waterfront park project

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James announced he is pausing a proposed downtown waterfront park project to show plans to the community through listening sessions.

WATCH BELOW: 'It's very, very complicated to move a restaurant,' Julien Germaud tells WPTV's Joel Lopez

West Palm Beach mayor pauses downtown waterfront park project

The pause comes after pushback from community members and local businesses concerned about the project, which would wipe away much of Flagler Drive and reroute traffic through downtown.

The primary concern from businesses is the city taking their property, though the city said that is not happening. At Monday's city commission meeting, James spoke on the pushback he received after news about the project and the impact to E.R. Bradley's.

James said he approached Steven Ross for funding of the potential project. He said Ross offered to donate money to offset the cost of providing a preliminary design, cost estimate, and ultimately constructing the park using private funds.

"What city would say no to the possibility of $50 million dollars in private gifts for public park space without exploring the opportunity, and that's exactly what I did and that's exactly what we're doing," James said.

James said the city spoke with the owners of E.R. Bradley's to see if they would take a $35 million relocation fee opportunity to keep land and move the existing restaurant 150 yards south. This would allow the owner to retain full property rights in perpetuity and exclusivity as the only restaurant in the expanded waterfront park project.

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"It was communicated that they would welcome this option, but it would require a $100 million moving fee, versus the $35 million relocation fee that was previously discussed. This was not a no, this was more of a, 'show me the money,'" James said.

Unable to meet that counteroffer, James said the city moved forward with a revised park design leaving the current businesses where they are.

Nick Coniglio, who owns the E.R. Bradley's, said the city never offered them $35 million. Coniglio said his team never made the city a counteroffer, but that their building is estimated to be worth $100 million. Coniglio also owns the building containing Avocado Grill, 123 Datura, Four, and the parking lot next door, which Coniglio told me pressure to sell or swap the E.R. Bradley's property also included that building.

Chef and owner Julien Germaud is pushing back against the park project. His business, which serves a mix of flavors, fish, salads, and avocados, is in the gray portion of the renderings.

"I don't want to go anywhere, I want to stay here," Germaud said.

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E.R. Bradley's fights to stay amid $30 million waterfront park plan

Germaud said places like his draw people to the waterfront area in the first place.

"We all love more green I think that's great but when you see downtown there are so many parks that are already active, opened that are unused," Germaud said. "And in South Florida, six months of the year it's hard to sit in a park when it's hot out there."

WPTV asked Germaud if he had a backup plan if the location had to close.

"It's very, very complicated to move a restaurant," Germaud said. "This restaurant has this identity, because it's been here, and of course the most important part is not losing our customer base we have worked so hard to keep."

Germaud said Avocado Grill has about 45 employees he is worried about potentially losing.

"We've been here for 11 years, I think we are a part of the community, we've been through hurdles, I've given back to the community and I would like to be aware about what potentially is happening," Germaud said.

On the other side of the block, Skinny Louie store manager Jaseline Carrero also has questions on how the burger and shake shop will be impacted. Their part of the block is also sitting in gray in the renderings.

City of West Palm Beach

"We have that concern about what's going on in this part of the downtown," Carrero said. "Will we lose customers or how will be the traffic."

Carrero said they want to continue building up customers and would like to be included in plans with the potential park.

"Of course, we want to have that consistency of serving great food through the development to be that trusted brand," Carrero said. "This is a great place to enjoy, the people come here with their families and we want to be here to give them that extra happiness with great food quality."

WPTV is still working to hear back from Related Ross.

The city is adamant; this is not a done deal, and the public will be included in future discussions.

Reid Mollway has lived in West Palm Beach for three years and walks his dog, Ryker, in front of E.R. Bradley's at Meyer Amphitheater multiple times a day.

He is on the fence about the project.

"I was a little excited to see some of the idea of less traffic, that's a major concern when we come out here," Mollway said.

However, expanding the green space raises concerns for him.

"I know that there's a lot that stay over on that side and on the Intracoastal, that impacts me the most because of the chicken bones and other food trash," Mollway said. "I would say keep it at is for now, especially having something that's off Clematis that doesn't necessarily have the same party vibes, and it's right by the water. I don't think there would be much to bring people here if it wasn't for this."

Now the city plans to listen to residents, and James said he will be actively involved in this process.

WPTV

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