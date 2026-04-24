Proposed $30M waterfront park raises concerns for future of E.R. Bradley's Saloon in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A $30 million investment by a developer to transform the West Palm Beach waterfront into a sprawling park is raising concerns about the future of longtime downtown businesses.

WATCH BELOW: 'I'm not sure how that's gonna play out. It's a big piece of character here,' Thomas Schroeder tells WPTV's Kayla McDermott

E.R. Bradley's fights to stay amid $30 million waterfront park plan

The sweeping redesign of Flagler Drive proposes turning the existing pavement into a green space that extends directly to the water. The concept would also involve rerouting traffic directly through the downtown area.

While city leaders explore the concept, the potential changes have sparked push back from local staples, including E.R. Bradley's Saloon. The family-owned restaurant has operated in downtown West Palm Beach for more than 25 years.

Nicholas Coniglio, who co-runs E.R. Bradley's, said the business wants to stay put regardless of what the new waterfront plan brings.

"We're not going to get choked off or squeezed out," Coniglio said.

Coniglio said the city has pressured the restaurant for the past seven months to either sell or relocate to make way for the project.

"The first version of the downtown Central Park had Bradley's, and all of our holdings, wiped off the books. It was shocking," Coniglio said.

City of West Palm Beach

The discussions regarding the property's future even included the possibility of the city taking the land, according to Coniglio.

"There was a loose threat of eminent domain," Coniglio said. "The initial reaction was that I had gotten like a hand grenade pin pulled and dropped in my lap."

When WPTV's Kayla McDermott requested an interview with West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James, she was directed to his video statement, which pushed back against the claims of a forced buyout.

"This remains an early stage concept. No decisions have been made and no timeline has been set. And I want to be clear: the city is not using or pursuing the use of eminent domain as part of this effort," James said in the video.

James noted that developer Related Ross is behind the $30 million investment.

The developer released the following statement, emphasizing that the project is intended to be a philanthropic endeavor with no development rights for the company:

"Related Ross is committed to our continued investment in West Palm Beach in partnership with the entire community. Our intention has always been to work with the landowners, and the proposed park design keeps E.R. Bradley’s as central to the experience alongside the other neighboring businesses, each preserved as integral to what makes this waterfront special. This was a philanthropic idea to create a preserved jewel for the local community, with no development rights for Related Ross. We are committed to that, should the city move the idea forward and the community supports it."

"As they move through the process, we just want to have a seat at the table," Coniglio expressed said with regard to city leaders and investors.

Emotions are running high though among community members who grew up in the area and fear a piece of West Palm Beach history could be lost.

Thomas Schroeder, a resident who had his first job at E.R. Bradley's, expressed uncertainty about the waterfront's future, especially when it comes to changing the roads.

"I'm not sure how that's gonna play out," Schroeder said. "It's a big piece of character here."

Boca Raton resident Carl Loof also voiced his opposition to the potential changes.

"I don't want to see this place go. Dives across South Florida are disappearing," Loof said. "When it comes to Floridians, actual Floridians, not just snowbirds that come here for six months and one day, the New Yorkers, Californians and Texans that recently arrived. Welcome. Nice to have you, but you should be assimilating and accommodating to Florida, not trying to make this a second Manhattan."

City leaders maintain that the waterfront park is still just a concept and emphasize that the public will play a major role in the decision-making process.

WPTV

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