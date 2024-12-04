West Palm Beach man turns $5 into $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County man has a few extra dollars to spend this holiday season.

Florida Lottery officials announced Tuesday that Juan Perez Camejo, 63, of West Palm Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5 BONUS LETTER CROSSWORD scratch-off game.

Camejo chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

According to lottery officials, Camejo bought his winning ticket from US Discount Beverage located at 856 Nottingham Blvd. in West Palm Beach.

The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.00. However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-2241660.