Fort Pierce man turns $50 into $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Fort Pierce man will have a little extra cash in his pocket this holiday season.
The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Edis Gutierrez Garcia, 39, claimed a $1 million prize from the $50 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.
Officials said Garcia chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.
He purchased his winning ticket from the Town Star convenience store at 6602 Midway Road near Fort Pierce.
The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The game features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game.
The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.23. However, the odds of winning $1 million is 1-in-274,004.