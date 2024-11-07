Fort Pierce man turns $50 into $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Fort Pierce man will have a little extra cash in his pocket this holiday season.

The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Edis Gutierrez Garcia, 39, claimed a $1 million prize from the $50 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

Officials said Garcia chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Florida Lottery Edis Gutierrez Garcia turned $50 into $1 million playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

He purchased his winning ticket from the Town Star convenience store at 6602 Midway Road near Fort Pierce.

The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The game features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.23. However, the odds of winning $1 million is 1-in-274,004.