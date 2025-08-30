West Palm Beach invests in high-tech barriers to protect public from vehicular attacks

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Whether it's the weekly GreenMarket or one of the nearly 200 public events hosted in West Palm Beach each year, safety is a growing concern for city leaders — and now, new security measures are rolling in.

Since 1995, the West Palm Beach GreenMarket has been a local favorite, drawing thousands of families every season. Danielle Littke has been a regular attendee for nearly a decade.

WATCH: City makes an $800,000 investment in security

“We’ve been here about eight years, and the GreenMarket probably eight years,” Littke said. “This past season, we came almost every weekend.”

But recent violent attacks across the country, including a tragic incident earlier this year in New Orleans where a man drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street, killing 15 and injuring 30, have prompted local law enforcement to rethink event security.

In early August, West Palm Beach Police told city commissioners that every downtown event could be a potential target for vehicular attacks. In response, officers had already begun using large trucks to block off streets during public gatherings — but now, they’re stepping up their efforts with new, mobile barrier technology.

$800,000 investment in security

The city is spending $800,000 on MVB3X barriers, lightweight but powerful mobile vehicle barriers that weigh just 53 pounds but can stop trucks weighing up to 16,500 pounds.

Sal DiSalvo with Advanced Security Technologies explained how the barriers work.

West Palm Beach West Palm Beach GreenMarket sees heightened security measures Christy Waite

“You can allow an emergency vehicle right through and then lock back down that perimeter in less than 10 seconds,” DiSalvo said. “There is no other system that can stop a 16,500-pound truck and be moved around so easily.”

“Our system is Homeland Security Safety Act designated, ASTM tested and certified,” he added. “It’s going to do the job.”

Peace of mind for families

When Littke saw a video of the barriers in action, she was impressed.

“Wow, it just lifts up that whole truck — that’s crazy,” she said.

For her and many other families, the added layer of protection brings some peace of mind.

“It definitely makes me feel a lot more secure in this area,” Littke said. “At the GreenMarket too, that they’ll have those things in place.”

Next steps

City officials say the barriers will be rolled out first at the GreenMarket, with plans to expand their use at other events throughout the year.

As the city continues to grow and attract large crowds, police say proactive security investments like these are necessary to keep residents and visitors safe.

