West Palm Beach GreenMarket sees heightened security measures

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Following West Palm Beach police's announcement that they are taking "immediate measures" to increase public safety and security at the downtown GreenMarket, WPTV went to the event Saturday to ask visitors what they thought about the heightened police presence.

Kim and Sharon Humphreys have been coming to the GreenMarket for more than 20 years. They they have always felt safe at the GreenMarket, but the increase of police officers is welcoming.

"There have been a lot of cars coming through, I am always very cautious, so I have to wait because they run the red lights also," Humphreys said.

Local vendor and chef Brett Portier and his crew have also been coming to the GreenMarket for 20 years. Even though he feels safe, he says you never know what can happen.

"We love it! There is a lot of people here a lot of great customers and they need to feel safe in the environment," Portier said. "They come every single week and we value them and their safety."

WPTV crews did see more police, firefighters and K9s patrolling the streets at the event.

