West Palm Beach house fire displaces 4 people

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Red Cross said a house fire Monday evening in West Palm Beach displaced four people.
The fire occurred on 46th Street.
Fire officials said a child was among the four people that were displaced by the blaze.
The Red Cross said they were assessing the immediate emergency needs such as food, temporary lodging and clothing.
It's unclear how the fire started.