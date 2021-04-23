West Palm Beach GreenMarket named Best Farmers Market in the country

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach GreenMarket was named the number one farmers market in the country in the USA Today Readers Choice Awards.

A panel of food and travel experts picked twenty markets. Voters had 4 weeks to cast daily ballots for the pick.

"This recognition has me reflecting on what makes this market so special. I believe the vendors, vista and venue, and of course the great team behind it. All helped us reach this victory. I'd like to thank our community, who for years has come out every week to support our local economy," said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James.

Saturday, April 24, is the last day of the season for the West Palm Beach GreenMarket. It opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m.

Here is a list of the top 10 winners in the category Best Farmers Market:

1. West Palm Beach GreenMarket - West Palm Beach, Florida

2. Green Dragon Farmer's Market - Ephrata, Pennsylvania

3. Collingswood Farmers' Market - Collingswood, New Jersey

4. Peachtree Road Farmers Market - Atlanta

5. Pearl Farmers Market - San Antonio

6. Santa Fe Farmers' Market - Santa Fe, New Mexico

7. Santa Monica Farmers Market - Santa Monica, California

8. Ballard Farmers Market - Seattle

9. Coastal Alabama Farmers & Fishermens Market - Foley, Alabama

10. Chattanooga Market - Chattanooga, Tennessee